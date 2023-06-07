Caps, Bosso Clash

Spread the love

The Premier Soccer League has confirmed the details for the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 13 encounter.

The match will headline the next round of fixtures set for this weekend.

The first installment of Battle of the Cities will be played on Sunday at the National Sports Stadium in Harare. Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

TV Details.

ZTN Prime (DStv Channel 294) will broadcast the match live. Stream feed will be available via the DStv app.

Gate entry charges haven’t been announced yet.- Soccer24 News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...