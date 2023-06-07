Mafundikwa Dies

Spread the love

Help Saki get from Zimbabwe to

By Eileen Gunn | I’m raising money on behalf of my friend Saki Mafundikwa, a Zimbabwe-based graphic designer and educator.

Saki left Zimbabwe in 1980 as a young political refugee, studied graphic design in the United States, and graduated from the Yale Design School in 1985. He spent 14 years working in the design community of New York City. In 1999, he returned to Zimbabwe and founded the graphic design school ZIVA, Zimbabwe’s first such school, which he ran for twenty years in Harare. He closed the school because he could no longer afford to keep it going. His former students are working and teaching all over the world.

In July, the University of the Arts London will recognize Saki’s contributions to world design and Zimbabwean culture by conferring on him an honorary doctorate degree. He would like to be there in person to receive it, but the modest honorarium accompanying the award won’t cover even the airfare from Zimbabwe to London, much less the cost of staying in London for a few days to accept the award.

In the context of the needs of many people here on Go Fund Me, this is a minor matter, and I don’t want to take money and attention away from others. But if you can spare a few dollars, please help Saki Mafundikwa get to London to receive recognition for his service to others.

More about Saki:

http://www.sakimafundikwa.com/



Photograph of Saki Mafundikwe ©TED 2013

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...