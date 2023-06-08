Cholera Kills 3 In Chipinge

CHIPINGE -Three people have died of cholera in Chipinge district, and seventeen cases have been recorded.

Acting District Medical Officer Dr Ozzimo Matekenya confirmed the deaths in the last three weeks.

He said seventeen cases recorded in the district are from Chipangai, Middle Sabi and Mutema hot spots. The cause of cholera in the hot spots is contaminated water from unprotected sources, according to Matekenya. He discouraged the use of home remedies to treat diarrhoea.

“People are drinking contaminated water from canals and Save River. The main challenge we have with the people from the affected areas is that there say safe water from boreholes does not taste good. They prefer water from Save River. Most of the affected people are from farms where there are no toilets. We went to those areas and met with farmers so that they fix temporary toilets and stop drinking water from canals and rivers,” he said.

“Basically, it’s about health promotion. We strongly advise people to exercise maximum hygiene to prevent cholera. They shouldn’t eat cold food and stop open defecation.

“Our appeal to everyone who has diarrhoea is they should just come to the hospital and must not do home remedies. These remedies will delay people from being treated. Let us treat diarrhoea as cholera for now…Masvingo Mirror

