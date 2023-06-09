Fourth Street Bus Terminus Haven For Drug Dealers

THE once vibrant Simon Muzenda Street Bus Terminus popularly known as Fourth Street Bus Terminus which used to be a darling of many connecting travellers, especially from Manicaland Province, is now in a sorry state.

In the past, the place was famous with travellers and those selling different wares traversed the bus terminal daily and sometimes late into the night trying to eke a living, but today it’s a different story.

The place is now a haven for dangerous substances and drug peddlers who openly displays illicit drugs in broad daylight as witnessed by this news crew this Wednesday.

The sight of one John Tumbwa (not his real name) a victim of drug and substance abuse who demonstrated how they mix illicit brews and honey to make dangerous stuff, surely calls for concerted efforts in tackling the menace.

“We are no longer safe as travellers because sometimes our drivers will be under the influence of alcohol due to the proximity of where they get these substances.

“We call for the Police to take action so that we save the public. The issue of drug and substance abuse has reached an alarming level in our country so we are no longer safe,” said travellers who spoke to the news crew.

Some of the witnesses who spoke off camera told this news crew that bus termini are now havens of drugs as flashy and posh cars frequent these places under the cover of darkness for purposes of drug peddling.

ZRP National Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi revealed that more than seven thousand suspects have been arrested since the launch of the operation code-named “No to Dangerous Drugs and Illicit Substances” launched early this year.

“Sadly, these people are selling illicit substances at ranks but I want to assure you that as police we will continue conducting raids in such places. We are also calling for the public to report such cases that we take action as the police,” he said.

The government set up a National Committee on Elimination of Drugs and Substance Abuse, with the structures cascading down to the community level to coordinate the fight against the scourge.- ZBC News

