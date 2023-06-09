ZimEye
The govt of Zimbabwe has snaked out new plans to bury the murdered CCC activist Moreblessing Ali, ZimEye reveals today, of an attempt of using another close relative of Hon. Job Sikhala's client's. WHY ARE YOU DOING THIS @nickmangwana @Tinoedzazvimwe1— ZimEye (@ZimEye) June 9, 2023
