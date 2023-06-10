Emmerson Mnangagwa Voted Out

By Gester Banda | It sounds like a dream, but one that’s no fiction at all; it’s a real election, and the man who’s killed tens of thousands since 1982 is thrown out into the cold.

Emmerson Mnangagwa is now history and the date is positioned 23 years ago, right on the dot of the 2023 election.

The date is Aug 2000, as the news magazine, Parade reports.

Zimbabwe’s Political Landscape Shifts as Emmerson Mnangagwa Faces Defeat in the 2023 Elections.



The political dynamics in Zimbabwe are on the verge of a seismic shift as President Emmerson Mnangagwa faces a significant challenge in the 2023 elections. After assuming power in November 2017 following the ousting of Robert Mugabe, Mnangagwa’s presidency was marked by promises of reform and economic revitalization. However, as the nation prepares for the upcoming elections, an increasing tide of discontent and frustration has emerged, indicating a potential defeat for Mnangagwa and the ruling ZANU-PF party.

A Fading Promise of Change:

When Mnangagwa took office, he pledged to usher in a new era for Zimbabwe, vowing to address corruption, promote democracy, and revitalize the struggling economy. Initially, there was cautious optimism among the people, hoping for a departure from Mugabe’s authoritarian regime. However, as the years went by, many of these promises remained unfulfilled, leading to a growing disillusionment among the populace.

Economic Crisis and Skyrocketing Inflation:

One of the key factors contributing to Mnangagwa’s declining popularity is the country’s economic crisis. Despite assurances of economic reform, Zimbabwe continues to grapple with high unemployment rates, widespread poverty, and skyrocketing inflation. The introduction of a new currency, the Zimbabwean dollar, failed to stabilize the economy and brought about further hardships for ordinary citizens. This dire economic situation has eroded public trust in the government’s ability to deliver on its promises.

Human Rights Concerns and Suppression:

Under Mnangagwa’s presidency, concerns over human rights violations and political suppression have persisted. The government’s response to dissent has often been heavy-handed, with reports of violent crackdowns on opposition figures, activists, and protesters. The lack of progress in ensuring freedom of speech and expression, coupled with limited press freedom, has further strained relations between the government and its citizens.

Rising Opposition and Unity:

As dissatisfaction with Mnangagwa’s administration grows, the opposition forces in Zimbabwe have been rallying behind a unified front. Led by prominent figures such as Nelson Chamisa, leader of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance, the opposition has sought to capitalize on the discontentment and present a credible alternative to the ruling ZANU-PF party. The united opposition front has been successful in galvanizing support from diverse sections of society, including disenchanted youth and urban voters.

International Pressure and Diplomatic Isolation:

The international community has closely monitored Zimbabwe’s political developments, with concerns over democratic backsliding and human rights abuses. The lack of progress on political and economic reforms has resulted in Zimbabwe facing diplomatic isolation and strained relationships with key partners. International pressure and sanctions have further intensified the challenges faced by Mnangagwa’s government, making it increasingly difficult to gain external support.

The Road Ahead:

As the 2023 elections approach, the political landscape in Zimbabwe appears poised for a significant change. While Mnangagwa’s defeat is not guaranteed, the mounting discontent, economic hardships, and human rights concerns have created a fertile ground for opposition forces to challenge the ruling party’s dominance. The unity of the opposition, coupled with a desire for change among the electorate, presents a formidable challenge to the status quo.



Emmerson Mnangagwa’s presidency in Zimbabwe has been marked by unfulfilled promises, economic crisis, and concerns over human rights abuses. The upcoming 2023 elections offer a crucial opportunity for the people of Zimbabwe to voice their discontent and shape the future of their nation. Whether the elections result in Mnangagwa’s defeat or a continuation of the status quo, they will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications for the country’s political trajectory and its relationship with the international community.

