Mnangagwa: Opposition And The West Are Causing Suffering Through Sanctions, Dollar Attack

By Farai D Hove | President Emmerson Mnangagwa speaking in Masvingo yesterday spoke claiming that the imposition of western sanctions on his country is a major factor contributing to the economic and humanitarian challenges faced by Zimbabweans.

He said (video) the opposition supported by their western handlers are causing suffering through sanctions and the attack on our currency.

The opposition supported by the their western handlers are causing suffering through sanctions and the attack on our currency. pic.twitter.com/sViTfylVsm — ZimEye (@ZimEye) June 10, 2023

While some analysits agree with Mnangagwa, others question the validity of this claim. In this article, we will delve into the complex issue of western sanctions and their impact on Zimbabwe, analyzing the arguments put forth by both supporters and critics of Mnangagwa’s claim.

1. Understanding the Western Sanctions:

To grasp the situation, it is crucial to understand the nature of the western sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe. Following allegations of electoral misconduct and human rights abuses during the presidency of Robert Mugabe, the European Union (EU), the United States, and other countries implemented targeted sanctions on certain individuals and entities in Zimbabwe. These sanctions included travel bans, asset freezes, and restrictions on financial transactions.

2. Mnangagwa’s Claim:

President Mnangagwa argues that the western sanctions have hindered Zimbabwe’s economic growth and development, leading to widespread suffering among the people. He asserts that these measures have limited the country’s access to international financial institutions, discouraged foreign investment, and impeded the government’s ability to address pressing issues such as poverty and unemployment.

3. Proponents of Mnangagwa’s Claim:

Supporters of Mnangagwa’s claim argue that the sanctions have indeed contributed to Zimbabwe’s economic woes. They contend that the restrictions have made it difficult for the government to attract foreign investment, access lines of credit, and modernize crucial sectors like agriculture and infrastructure. They also argue that the sanctions perpetuate a negative perception of Zimbabwe, making it harder for the country to recover economically.

4. Critics of Mnangagwa’s Claim:

Critics of Mnangagwa’s claim present a different perspective. They argue that the economic challenges in Zimbabwe are rooted in internal factors such as corruption, mismanagement, and policy failures. They suggest that the government’s misallocation of resources, lack of transparency, and failure to implement necessary reforms are key factors driving the suffering experienced by Zimbabweans. Critics also point out that other African countries facing similar sanctions have managed to attract investment and improve their economies through effective governance and policy implementation.

-Broader Impact and Alternative Views:

While the debate on the impact of sanctions continues, it is essential to consider alternative viewpoints. Some experts argue that the focus should shift towards encouraging the Zimbabwean government to undertake meaningful reforms, address corruption, and improve governance. They contend that lifting sanctions without tangible progress in these areas could perpetuate the same problems that led to their imposition in the first place.

6. Humanitarian Concerns:

Regardless of the impact of sanctions, it is important to recognize the humanitarian consequences suffered by ordinary Zimbabweans. The country faces challenges such as high inflation, unemployment, inadequate healthcare, and food insecurity. Addressing these pressing issues should remain a priority for the government and the international community.

Evaluating the validity of President Mnangagwa’s claim that western sanctions are causing suffering in Zimbabwe requires a nuanced analysis of the complex factors at play. While some argue that the sanctions have hindered the country’s economic growth, others emphasize internal factors such as corruption and mismanagement. Moving forward, a comprehensive approach involving policy reforms, good governance, and targeted humanitarian assistance will be crucial in alleviating the suffering of the Zimbabwean people, regardless of the ongoing debate surrounding the impact of western sanctions.

