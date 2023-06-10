Mnangagwa Snubs Ndabaningi Sithole Hero Status Conferment

By A Correspondent| In a surprising turn of events, President Emmerson Mnangagwa chose to abstain from attending the highly anticipated event where the late nationalist Reverend Ndabaningi Sithole was to be posthumously conferred with the prestigious national hero status.

The decision to send the Minister of Defence Oppah Muchinguri as his representative has raised eyebrows among the Zimbabwean populace considering that Mnangagwa is the one who initiated the process to have Ndabaningi Sithole honored as a liberation war hero.

The conferment ceremony, held at the Rev Ndabaningi’s Freedom Farm in Chipinge was attended by top government officials including ministers.

Sithole, a founding member of the Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANU) and a prominent nationalist leader, played a pivotal role in shaping the country’s political landscape.

The absence of President Mnangagwa, a successor to former President Robert Mugabe and a prominent figure in the ruling ZANU-PF party, has sparked speculation and debate. S

ome view his decision as a snub, raising questions about the relationship between the current administration and the legacy of Zimbabwe’s nationalist heroes.

President Mnangagwa’s choice to send Minister Muchinguri in his place has not appeased critics.

Many expected the head of state to personally attend the ceremony, paying homage to a man who dedicated his life to the fight for freedom and independence.

