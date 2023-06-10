Mnangagwa Threatens Business Owners With Shamhu Ine Munyu

By A Correspondent

The Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa has said the party is well-known for spilling blood.

Addressing thousands of Zanu PF supporters, mainly first time voters, at Mucheke Stadium in Masvingo on Friday, Mr Mnangagwa said the former revolutionary party was stronger than ever and ready to win polls.

“We are the only party that has people’s interests at heart.

We have a record of fighting for the people’s freedom since the days of the liberation struggle.

As you know, we are known for fighting and even spilling blood like what happened during the war of liberation,” said Mnangagwa.

He also threatened to deal with people he described as economic saboteurs.

“Vote for the ruling party, not those who will never rule this country.We are in charge.

We know what is happening, the western countries are working with the opposition in a bid to remove us from office.

Business owners be warned, we know that you are working with the opposition to discredit the new dispensation.

These people( business owners) are manipulating prices of basic commodities but we will put them in their right place.”

Speaking at the same rally, Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Ezra Chadzamira described Mnangagwa as an indefatigable and invincible political figure.

“Baba Mnangagwa will rule for ever, pasi neChafa Chisati Chatanga.

We are not going anywhere. There is lot of work to do and we will finish all projects currently underway,” declared Chadzamira.

