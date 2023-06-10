SHALLCROSS COLLEGE RETAINS KUWADZANA EAST JUNIOR MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT SEAT

By A Correspondent

Shall Cross College has retained the Kuwadzana East Junior MP Seat.

Tafadzwa Jeketera (form 6) Kuwadzana East Junior Member of Parliament for 2022 served his term well and has been replaced by Lewis Tizora (form 3) meaning Shall Cross College has successfully retained the Kuwadzana East Junior MP post.

In a statement Shall Cross College attributed the success story to hardwork, discipline and commitment.

“Last year we had a junior Mp for Kuwadzana East Constituency then this year again we retained the seat.” These sentiments were echoed by Ms Mupazviripo the teacher manning the Debate and Quiz club.

