ZACC Arrested Car Robbers Released

Yesterday, two auto dealers who had been detained by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) for allegedly importing vehicles using forged letters for rebates from the civil service made their court appearances.

Wilberforce Ruzvidzo (33) of Wiltec and Nyasha Muusha (31) of Naisha Motors both faced fraud charges when they appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr. Stanford Mambanje.

They were held until July 28 on a $100,000 bail apiece. Mr. Pardon Dziva, the prosecutor, stated that Muusha purchased a 2013 silver Mercedes Benz from Japan sometime in April of last year.

He conspired with Ruzvidzo to facilitate the acquisition of a civil servant rebate letter from Yvonne Tambudzai Musoni, a Zimra officer who is still at large, despite knowing full well that he is not a civil servant and is ineligible for exemption of duty under the civil servant motor vehicle rebate scheme.

Without Jackson Joseph Chingondo’s knowledge, Musoni processed the rebate letter under his name as a member of the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services.

