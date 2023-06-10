Zanu PF Heavyweight In S*x Storm

Spread the love

MASVINGO-Outgoing Zanu PF Gutu Ward 38 Councillor Takawira Chezhira has dragged a local businessman to Chief Gutu’s court on allegations that the latter is spreading rumors that he was caught red-handed with a married woman.

The case will be heard at 10 am tomorrow and Anderson Singende, who is being accused will pay an initial US$50 to the chief according to summons in the hands of The Mirror.

According to the summons dated June 5, 2023, Chezhira is said to have been caught red-handed with Priviledge Vanda who is married to Tungamirai Havana of Zvinowanda Village near Gutu Mission.

Sindenge who declined to comment is believed to be a Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate for Ward 38…Masvingo Mirror

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...