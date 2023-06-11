Overzealous Football Fans Fire Gunshots

Spread the love

Gunshots were fired during Friday’s ABC Motsepe League National Playoffs match between Msinga United and Orbit College.

Msinga fans caused havoc after their team lost 1-0 to miss out on promotion to National First Division.

The supporters invaded the pitch soon after the final whistle as they tried to attack the players. Security details intervene but were fired at by the angry mob.

The incident happened at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg, where the match was held.

A SAFA representative has condemned this act and said that the team and all who have broken the law will be disciplined appropriately.- Soccer24 News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...