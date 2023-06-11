SA Truck Drivers Threat Violence Against Zim Drivers

By-The Road Freight Association (RFA) has threatened violence against Zimbabwean drivers who hold the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP).

The treats come after Minister of Home Affairs, Aaron Motsoaledi, extended ZEPs by a further six months, to 31 December.

While Zimbabwean nationals in South Africa have expressed relief at the news of the extension, the RFA is worried that it may lead to violence and disruptions in the road freight sector.

According to the RFA, the extension of the ZEP might provoke local truck drivers to take matters into their own hands, ewn.co.za reported.

The Home Affairs Department has been receiving around 1,500 visa and waiver applications per day, which led to the extension of the ZEP’s validity. However, the RFA believes that the department should have had a plan for the anticipated surge of applications closer to the deadline.

The RFA supports the extension of the ZEP, but believes that the Home Affairs Department should work with a task team led by the transport department to address the challenge created by the surge of applications.

While it is not clear what the RFA mean by “the extension of the ZEP might provoke local truck drivers to take matters into their own hands,” Zimbabwean truck drivers previously suffered violence, harassment, and intimidation at the hands of local drivers who accused them of taking their jobs.

According to research by the Road Freight Association, over 200 people, mostly foreign truck drivers, have been killed in South Africa since March 2018.

