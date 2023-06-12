CCC Official Attacked

MUTARE–Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) Mutare Central constituency candidate Brian James was attacked at a voter inspection centre by alleged Zanu PF supporters on Friday last week.

He confirmed the matter to Chipinge Times and said he did not file a Police report but now goes around with security for his protection.

The incident happened at the District Development Coordinator (DDC) office in the Central Business District.The suspected Zanu PF supporters allegedly tried to force themselves into his vehicle outside the centre. One member allegedly kicked his door before he sped off.

“I was checking my transfer to Ward 10 from Ward 12 at the DDC’s office. Zanu Pf supporters stopped on my way out. A woman confronted me and told me not to contest the election.

“I got into my vehicle, and they mobbed me. One of them hit the side of my vehicle, and I drove away. I am now taking precautions. I am no longer travelling alone,” said James.

James is contesting the constituency against businessman Esau Mupfumi…

