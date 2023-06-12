Coup Haunts Kasukuwere

By- Former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere has narrated how he survived 15 minutes of intense gunfire at his Harare home during the 2017 military coup that toppled late President Robert Mugabe.

Kasukuwere described the events in a yet-to-be-published book which is written in the third person narrative. Excerpts from the book quoted by NewZimbabwe.com read:

Early November 16 at exactly 0215 hours, there was a huge bang at his gate and the alarm went off and for the next 15 minutes, there was a deafening gunfire attack.

He (Kasukuwere) escaped death by a whisker as armed military men unleashed 113 rounds of live bullets onto his house.

The armed military men also fired a number of shots at a nearby ZESA electricity supply booster in a bid to cut off power from his house.

Saviour and his family survived the gruesome attack on his family home on the eve of the coup, which left deep emotional scars.

He fled from his home with his family and other colleagues crossing the Ruya River to Mozambique and then Kenya; exiled in South Africa which he now calls home.

The gruesome attack on his home and family has never been investigated up to this day.

Kasukuwere was one of those within ZANU PF’s G40 faction which was targetted during the coup.

Meanwhile, Kasukuwere is reportedly planning to run in the 23 August elections as a presidential candidate.

