Do The Right Thing, Step Down, Mnangagwa Told

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri

The CCC vice President Hon Tendai Biti has called for the immediate resignation of Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Hon Biti also slammed Mr Mnangagwa for intimidating business owners.

Said Hon Biti in a statement:

“An economy can never be run by threats of force , duress & countless notices, decrees & proclamations.

This bankrupt lot never learns from history .

We have been here before & force never worked . Do the right thing , RESIGN !!!”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...