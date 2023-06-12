Joy Is Coming – President Chamisa

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri

CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has assured the nation that the season of joy is coming.

Writing on Twitter, President Chamisa urged the nation to remain patient and vigilant.

“DON’T YOU HEAR THE ECHOES OF CELEBRATIONS reverberating across the nations and capitals of the world? We may be in tears today and now but shouts of joy are next and coming.

Great things are about to be done for us. We shall REAP BIG and HARVEST GREAT. Our neighbours in SADC.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...