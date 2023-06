Mahwindi Bash Mushikashika Driver

Spread the love

A Mushika-shika driver was beaten to a pulp by Inter Africa bus touts after he overtook and stopped in front of the bus on Monday, some 10km from the city along the Mutare-Masvingo Highway.

A Mushika-shika driver was beaten to a pulp by Inter Africa bus touts after he overtook and stopped in front of the bus on Monday, some 10km from the city along the Mutare-Masvingo Highway. pic.twitter.com/aexfdoID0e — The Mirror Masvingo (@TheMirrorMsv) June 9, 2023

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...