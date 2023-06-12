Sheasham Summoned Before Disciplinary Committee

Premiership debutants Sheasham have been summoned to a PSL disciplinary hearing over their failure to fulfill a league match against CAPS United on May 21.

The match, which was scheduled to take place at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane, did not come about as Sheasham were involved in a dispute with the PSL over the banning of their home ground —Bata Stadium —from hosting top-flight matches.

Sheasham did not show up, despite efforts from both the PSL and ZIFA to try and persuade the John Nyikadzino-coached side to fulfil the fixture.

They (Sheasham) argued that their Mandava lease had expired and they also did not have resources to travel to Zvishavane for the match.

CAPS travelled for the encounter and even went through their pre-match routines, before the the match officials cancelled the game when it became apparent that Sheasham would not show up.

Soccer24 has it on good authority that the Sheasham have been summoned to a displinary hearing tomorrow at 17:30.

The Premiership newboys were irked by the decision to ban Bata Stadium after it had been given the green light by the ZIFA First Instance Body (FIB) to host league matches.

Their goalless draw with Highlanders on May 7 was even played at Bata, before the PSL overturned a decision by the FIB and banned the facility to allow renovations to complete.- Soccer24 News

