Chaos As Council Charges US Dollars

Cash-strapped Redcliff Municipality has said that it will only bill citizens for services and commodities in US dollars beginning July 1, 2023, however debtors will have the option of paying in local currency at the current interbank rate.

In light of the economy’s hyperinflation, it claimed that the action was taken to cushion itself. Gilson Chakauya, the town clerk, informed stakeholders and citizens in a public notice that any outstanding debts will also be converted to US dollars and charged interest at a rate of 150% annually.

“All bills for goods and services shall be generated in United States Dollars with effect from 1st July 2023. All non-billable like plan approval fees, fines, water and sewer connections etc shall be charged in United States dollars and stakeholders are encouraged to pay in USD,” he said.

But Chakauya said the town’s approved 2023 budget would remain unchanged, despite the currency changes.

