Nakamba Market Value Falls

Marvelous Nakamba’s market value has slumped amid reports that the Zimbabwean midfielder is on his way out at Aston Villa.

According to the latest valuation by Transfermarkt website released this month, the 29-year-old has lost €1m in value and is now worth €4m.

Nakamba spent the second half of the just ended campaign at Luton Town in the English Championship.

He used the short stay in the Championship to rediscover his form after spending the first half of the term frozen out at Villa.

The loan stay, however, didn’t make a positive impact on his value probably due to the league being a second tier plus his lack of game time earlier in the season.

Should Villa continue with their plans to offload him in this transfer window, interested teams will be expected to pay a lesser amount than what was paid for transfer from Club Brugge in 2019.

The Villans bought the Warriors international for a transfer fee of €12m.- Soccer24 News

