Thieves Raid Econet Booster

CHIREDZI-Magistrate Diana Musiyiwa is tomorrow presiding over the trial of a Chiredzi man accused of siphoning 600 litres of diesel from an Econet booster at Chambuta on Thursday.

Try Dhakise Chirove of 855 Warth Road initially appeared before Magistrate Musiyiwa on Saturday. His alleged accomplices are still at large.

Circumstances are that on the day around 2 am, Owen Manjengwa, a Police officer stationed at Chambuta Police Station, heard noises from the booster 100 metres away.

He investigated and saw Chirove and his accomplices who fled the scene. The thieves allegedly left 24 X 25 containers filled with diesel hidden in a bush. The thieves drove off and left their loot…Masvingo Mirror

