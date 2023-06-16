Masomere Bounces Back

Veteran coach Luke ‘Vahombe’ Masomere is set to join Castle Lager Premier Soccer League side ZPC Kariba.

The nomadic coach left his role as Eastern Region Division One side Mutare City Rovers coach yesterday, tendering his resignation after just six months on the job.

Reports are linking Masomere to the ZPC Kariba job, which has been vacant since Darlington Dodo left for Premiership debutants GreenFuel.

Newsome Mutema has been in charge of ZPC on a temporary basis since Dodo left but all indications point to Masomere taking over at the Kariba-based side.

Masomere is no stranger to Premiership football, having been in charge of Dynamos, Buffaloes, Hwange, Shabanie Mine, CAPS United, AmaZulu and Masvingo United.- Soccer24 News

