2 ZRP Cops Demand USD1K from Suspect

Police Officers and Accomplice Charged with Extortion for Demanding Money in Secret Affair Case

In a shocking case of abuse of power and criminal misconduct, two police officers and an accomplice have been charged with extortion after assaulting a couple and demanding money in exchange for keeping their affair a secret. The incident, which took place in Harare, Zimbabwe, has raised serious concerns about the conduct of law enforcement officials and their responsibility to uphold justice and protect citizens.

The Accused and Bail:

Takesure Magunje, Gift Pfirwe, and Jonathan Taurai Dhokwani appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs. Munashe Chibanda to face charges of extortion. The court granted each accused bail in the amount of $200,000, and they are scheduled to appear in court again on July 28. The severity of the charges reflects the gravity of their alleged actions and sends a strong message that such behavior will not be tolerated.

The Incident:

According to the State’s claims, on March 7, the complainant, accompanied by a male partner, was leaving a lodge when they were intercepted by Magunje. Magunje, along with Pfirwe and Dhokwani, both members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police stationed at PPU Diplomats, stopped the couple at the intersection of Rekai Tangwena and Tongogara Streets in Harare.

Magunje, presenting her ZRP identity card, accused the complainant of having an extramarital affair and proceeded to demand a sum of US$1000 in exchange for keeping the affair a secret from the complainant’s spouse.

Assault and Coercion:

As the couple was being driven to Hatcliffe, the accused assaulted the complainant, striking her twice in the face. They forced her to embrace her male partner and took a photograph as evidence of their relationship. The male partner, fearing for their safety, handed over US$80 before being abandoned in Hatcliffe.

Desperate for help, the complainant contacted a friend who worked at a pharmacy and pleaded for financial assistance. The accused then took the complainant to Kensington Shops, where they dropped her off and proceeded to the pharmacy to collect US$150.

Unintended Discovery and Arrest:

In a bizarre turn of events, Magunje inadvertently added the complainant’s contact to her family WhatsApp group, mistaking it for a cousin. This unintentional action led to her arrest when the complainant reported the incident to the police. Magunje was apprehended at Fife Avenue by officers from the PGHQ Internal Investigations, further exposing the alleged criminal behavior.

Accusations and Conclusion:

During the investigation, Magunje accused Pfirwe and Dhokwani, suggesting their involvement in the extortion scheme. The authorities will thoroughly investigate these allegations to ensure that all responsible parties are held accountable for their actions.

The charges of extortion against the two police officers and their accomplice highlight the importance of maintaining integrity within law enforcement institutions. Such incidents erode public trust and undermine the efforts of the majority of dedicated police officers who work tirelessly to protect and serve the community.

The legal proceedings scheduled for July 28 will provide an opportunity to further expose the truth and serve justice to the victims.

