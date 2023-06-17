Bellingham Completes Move To Real Madrid

Real Madrid will pay an initial £88.5m for Jude Bellingham but the deal could rise to £115m – a record deal for a British player; the England international has spent the last three years at Borussia Dortmund; Bellingham will be presented as a Real Madrid player on Thursday.

Jude Bellingham has completed his move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid.

The England midfielder, who will become his country’s most expensive player should the deal rise to the £115m price tag including add-ons, has signed a six-year deal at the Santiago Bernabeu- SkySports

