Bosso Seek New Treasurer

FINANCIAL irregularities exposed through an audit have claimed the scalp of Highlanders Treasurer, Busani Mthombeni.

A financial scandal that saw the Bosso executive failing to account for US$10 000 among other financial irregularities have resulted in the resignation of the Highlanders treasurer.

The development was confirmed by Highlanders board chairperson, Luke Mkandla in a telephone interview with ZBC News this Thursday although he could not disclose the reasons behind Mthombeni’s resignation.

He however said the Highlanders board and executive will soon appoint an acting treasurer who will be in charge of the team’s finances until the next elective congress.

Mthombeni’s resignation comes after the release of Bosso’s audited financial results made public following an annual general meeting held last month, which was adjourned owing to disagreements over the results.

During the AGM, Mthombeni was heckled by the Highlanders members for giving unauthorised allowances amounting to US$9 000 each to the current executive without the board’s consent, while some funds from well-wishers were not accounted for.

Meanwhile, former Highlanders left-back Bruce Kangwa who has been plying his trade in Tanzania with Azam has been offloaded after a seven-year stint with the club.- ZBC News

