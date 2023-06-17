Chinotimba Racially Abuses CCC Legislator

Spread the love

Harare North MP Allan Norman Markham left parliament on Wednesday, after accusing ZANU PF MP Joseph Chinotimba of making racist comments.

During a debate on Statutory Instrument 144/22, which sets nomination fees for candidates seeking to run for president and parliament, Chinotimba heckled Markham and brought up his skin colour.

Chinotimba pointed at the opposition benches and asked:

You want to put forward Markham who is white leaving Biti who is a black man?

Chinotimba was referring to a contentious nomination battle between Markham and ex-finance minister Tendai Biti. Markham’s Harare North constituency collapsed during the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC)’s delimitation, with a large section consumed by Harare East where Biti is the incumbent MP, ZimLive reported.

Markham protested that he considered Chinotimba’s statement “totally racial.” He accused the acting Speaker William Mtomba of showing no intention of calling Chinotimba to order.

He said:

In this inflammatory position that we are in now, it is quite clear to me that there is no reconciliation from the Hon. Member and the party he represents. Unfortunately, he is not the first to refer to me because of my colour. I was given my skin by my parents. It is not that I selected it. One can almost say God or whoever your God is gave it to you. I am sick and tired of being referred to as white.

In the constitution, it states categorically that you cannot separate us by religion, sex, gender, you name it and yet you tolerate that, Mr. Speaker. I would like to announce to this House that I am absolutely disgusted by the racism that comes from that side and is also endemic in my own. I take leave of this House. Good afternoon.

He immediately left the House, and Chinotimba also left shortly afterward.

Mtomba told MPs that he had not heard Chinotimba’s remarks and asked him to withdraw his statement.

-Newsday

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...