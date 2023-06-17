Epworth Resident Jailed For Trying To Enter VIP Aircraft At RGM Airport

Spread the love

An airport trespasser from Epworth was yesterday arraigned before Harare magistrate Mrs Ruth Moyo for allegedly trying to enter a VIP aircraft at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

He is facing charges of contravening the Civil Aviation Statutory Instrument “access to airside and restricted areas” or is alternatively charged for trespassing.

He was denied bail and remanded to June 30.

The State requested that Mubare be examined to find out if he is mentally stable, or at least fit enough to stand trial.

The State alleged that Mubare arrived at the RGM International Airport at around 3.55pm and tried to get into the airport yard.

He was denied entry by the police who were manning the entry point.

Later on the same day, Mubare sneaked into the Air Zimbabwe airport yard where entry or access is denied to the air side.

The State requested that Mubare be examined to find out if he is mentally stable, or at least fit enough to stand trial.

-Online

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...