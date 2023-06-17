Zanu PF Official To Contest As An Independent Candidate

MASVINGO – Mutonho Mutonho, an aspiring Zanu PF candidate for Gutu West who was disqualified by his party for campaigning before time has declared that he is going independent.

He told The Mirror that he was wrongfully charged and is contesting the seat as he enjoys immense support in Gutu West, one of the ruling party’s strongholds.

Gutu West is a predominantly resettlement area. Mutonho however, said he remains a Zanu PF member and is campaigning for President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Party gurus are adamant that incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) and deputy youth league secretary John Paradza is the party’s candidate. Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa is yet to announce its candidate for the constituency.

“I am contesting as an independent candidate. I support President Emmerson Mnangagwa and I am campaigning for the party on all positions. I was wrongfully charged and yet I have the support of the people,” said Mutonho.

He was handed the suspension letter a day after submitting his curriculum vitae (CV) at the party office on March 12, 2023. He said he was only handed the letter after requesting for it.

The letter had come from the party’s national disciplinary committee on February 9, 2023. Party provincial chairperson Rabson Mavhenyengwa signed the same document on February 17, 2023.

Zanu PF Masvingo spokesperson Pepukai Chiwewe told The Mirror that Mutonho was found guilty.

“The vetting of CVs is done in Harare by the National Electorate Directory (NED) chaired by Mike Bimha.

Mutonho was charged with indiscipline and is barred from holding any position for two years. I am sure he was served with the letter when the verdict came out,” said Chiwewe…Masvingo Mirror

