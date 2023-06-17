ZEC Rolls-Out 2023 Election Road Map

By-The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has issued a fact sheet regarding the scheduled elections on August 23, 2023.

ZEC said five elections will be held using the Proportional Representation (PR) system, and political parties will submit the following party lists: the Senate Party List, the National Assembly Women Party List, the National Assembly Youth Party List, the Provincial 6 Metropolitan Council Party List, and the Local Authority Party List.

The lists are made up of candidates who meet specific criteria and are registered in the province or local authority in which they are standing. In a statement seen by Pindula News, ZEC said the nomination fee for Senate, National Assembly Women, and National Assembly Youth Party Lists is US$200 or bank rate equivalent per party list. The Provincial 6 Metropolitan Council Party List has a nomination fee of US$200 per party list, and the Local Authority Party List does not require a nomination fee. Reads the statement:

SENATE PARTY LIST

The list is made up of candidates, 40 years and above, registered in the province in which one is standing, and must be in a zebra or alternating format with the woman name on top of the list. Each political party submits a list of 6 names per province. Nomination fee is US$200 or bank rate equivalent per party list.

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY WOMEN PARTY LIST

The list is made up of candidates, 21 years and above, registered in the province in which one is standing, and must consist of women only. Each political party submits a list of 6 names per province. Nomination fee is US$200 or bank rate equivalent per party list.

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY YOUTH PARTY LIST

The list is made up of candidates, 21-35 years registered in the province in which one is standing, and must consist of 2 candidates with one eligible for election. Each political party submits a list of 2 names per province. Nomination fee is US$200 or bank rate equivalent per party list.

PROVINCIAL 6 METROPOLITAN COUNCIL PARTY LIST

The list is made up of candidates, 21 years and above, registered in the province in which one is standing, and must consist of women only. Each political party submits a list of 10 names per province. Nomination fee is US$200 or bank rate equivalent per party list.

LOCAL AUTHORITY PARTY LIST

The list is made up of candidates, 21 years and above, registered in the local authority in which one is standing, and must consist of women only. Each political party submits a list with number of candidates equivalent to 30% of the total number of seats or wards in a given local authority. These do not pay nomination fees.

