ZRP Launches Mass Recruitment Ahead Of 2023 Elections

The Zimbabwe Republic Police Service has started a recruiting drive to increase its human resources as part of a comprehensive makeover that includes adopting a new organisational structure and rebranding to regain the trust of the public.

The general public has since been advised to be on the lookout for con artists who may try to profit from this initiative by promising them jobs within the police department.

ZRP stated that applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 22, possess a minimum of five Ordinary Levels, including maths, English and any other science subjects, earned in no more than two sittings, be physically fit, and have a minimum height and weight requirement of 1.68 metres for men and 1.62 metres for women. Both requirements must be met.

Additionally, candidates must be able to run 5 km on a road in 20 minutes for men and 25 minutes for women.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, a spokesman for the national police, acknowledged the hiring process in a statement.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police, an affiliate of the University of Zimbabwe, is seeking people who are physically fit and have the necessary qualifications to join the institution as general duty constables while also pursuing a certificate in police studies at Morris Training Depot.- state media

