Chamisa Finalises Candidates Selection

By- The Nelson Chamisa-led Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) held its last candidates’ selection process at the weekend.

The CCC did not hold any primary elections but was piloting what it says is a citizen caucus process where ordinary people are given a chance to select their aspiring candidates.

The run-up to yesterday’s candidate selection process was heated, with Harare East legislator Tendai Biti locked in a fierce battle with Harare North MP Allan Markham.

The results of the nominations are yet to be announced.

This publication heard that some Zanu PF activists attempted to disrupt the CCC candidate selection process ahead of the nomination court sitting on Wednesday.

There were also reports of bussing of people by some aspiring candidates, a few days after party leader, Nelson Chamisa, condemned the practice and warned that culprits would be disqualified.

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere told The Standard yesterday evening that the party’s candidate selection process went smoothly.

“We saw an overwhelming turnout of citizens and every one of the caucuses was conducted in peace,” Mahere said.

“The citizens’ voices were heard. Reports will be furnished to the Citizens’ Independent Selection Panel in due course.”

Mahere said the panel would collate information from nomination stakeholder consultation and community consensus before announcing the eventual winners.

“We have succeeded in creating a platform for communities to hear from their potential candidates and make their voices heard,” she said.

“We are well on course to ensuring we have a dream team of citizen representatives who will usher in competent, ethical leaders, led by (CCC leader Nelson) Chamisa and who will put the citizens first.”

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is seeking a second term, has announced August 23 as the election date.

Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF will officially launch its campaign this week.

Zanu PF chose its candidates through chaotic primary elections coordinated by the Central Intelligence Organisation and the army.

Nomination courts will sit on Wednesday across the country to consider names of aspiring MPs and councillors.

In Harare, the nomination court will consider names of presidential candidates.

Mnangagwa and Chamisa are considered front runners for the presidency after the closely contested 2018 polls where the Zanu PF leader narrowly came out victorious.

Chamisa rejected the results saying his rival worked with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to rig the polls that came eight months after the military toppled long time ruler Robert Mugabe in a coup.

-The Standard

