Chelsea Offload 13 Players

English Premier League side Chelsea has released 13 players ahead of the new season.

Tiemoue Bakayoko, who joined the Blues from French Ligue 1 side Monaco in 2017, headlines the list.

The £40m man failed to make the grade and has spent recent seasons loaned out at Monaco, AC Milan and Napoli.

The rest are academy players.

Here is Chelsea’s list of released players.

Abu, Derrick

Adegoke, Prince

Bakayoko, Tiemoue

Baxter, Nathan

Familia-Castillo, Juan Carlos

Fiabema, Bryan Benjamin

Haigh, Joe Samuel

Lawrence, Henry

McClelland, Sam

Sterling, Dujon Henriques

Thomas Silko, Amari Otieno

Wady, Ethan James

Wareham, Jayden Darren George. – Soccer24 News

