Chelsea Offload 13 Players
18 June 2023
English Premier League side Chelsea has released 13 players ahead of the new season.
Tiemoue Bakayoko, who joined the Blues from French Ligue 1 side Monaco in 2017, headlines the list.
The £40m man failed to make the grade and has spent recent seasons loaned out at Monaco, AC Milan and Napoli.
The rest are academy players.
Here is Chelsea’s list of released players.
Abu, Derrick
Adegoke, Prince
Bakayoko, Tiemoue
Baxter, Nathan
Familia-Castillo, Juan Carlos
Fiabema, Bryan Benjamin
Haigh, Joe Samuel
Lawrence, Henry
McClelland, Sam
Sterling, Dujon Henriques
Thomas Silko, Amari Otieno
Wady, Ethan James
Wareham, Jayden Darren George. – Soccer24 News