Man Stabbed To Death At Mucheke Terminus

MASVINGO-A Mucheke man died last night after being stabbed thrice in the chest near Mundondo Nightclub following an altercation with another patron.

Masvingo Assistant Police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Lorraine Ndlovu confirmed the matter to The Mirror.

She said Owen Mabwe (38) of Zimuto Street in Mucheke was stabbed around 11:30 pm by a man only identified as Chitsano.

Ndlovu said Police have since launched a manhunt for Chitsano.

The circumstances are that the two were drinking beer separately at Mundondo Nightclub. They got into an argument over an undisclosed issue and began fighting…Masvingo Mirror

