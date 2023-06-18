Mnangagwa Wary Of Losing Presidential Election: President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has said citizens are ready for the August 23 harmonized elections.

According to President Chamisa, the citizens shall govern the country, despite desperate attempts by the Zanu PF regime to subvert the will of the people.

On Thursday President Chamisa wrote on Twitter:

“THE HARARE CITIZENS ASSEMBLY…

Get ready Go! It’s all systems go! The Citizens shall govern in Zimbabwe…

THIS TIME WE WILL DO IT DIFFERENTLY…If they genuinely won in 2018 why would they bother about us whom they defeated. We won in 2018 and because #Godisinit we will surely win again.

This explains why we daily occupy their minds, hearts and lips rent-free! #Thistime we won’t allow.”

