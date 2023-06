No Burial Until Sikhala Is Released- Moreblessing Daughter

The daughter of murdered CCC activist Moreblessing Ali has declared that there will be no burial until Hon Job Sikhala is released from prison.

Moreblessing Ali was murdered by Zanu PF activists last year…

Hon Sikhala was arrested last year for speaking on behalf of Moreblessing Ali’s family as a lawyer.

