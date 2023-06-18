Red Devils Release 7 Players

Spread the love

Manchester United have parted ways with seven players ahead of the new season.

The Red Devils confirmed the departures in their list of retained players.

Centre-back Phil Jones and fellow defender Axel Tuanzebe are the two headline names leaving the club, while a number of youth team players have also been let go

Jones will leave Old Trafford after 12 years and 229 appearances for United.

Ethan Galbraith and Di’Shon Bernard, who both made their first-team debuts for United in a 2019 Europa League clash against Astana in Kazakhstan, are seeking new opportunities elsewhere after loan spells at Salford City and Portsmouth, respectively.

The list is completed by Academy players Eric Hanbury, Charlie Wellens and Manni Norkett .

Mason Greenwood has been retained, while discussions remain open with David De Gea over a potential new contract.- Soccer24 News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...