By- CCC deputy President and Harare East legislator Tendai Bit has lost the party’s internal contest to represent the opposition party in the 23 August elections.

CCC Sunday finalised its internal election process to select its parliamentary candidate in Harare, with Biti locking horns with Harare North MP Allan Markham

Markham won the race to represent CCC in Harare East Constituency in national elections due 23 August this year.

It will be the first time in 23 years that the former Minister of Finance will not be part of the country’s legislative house.

However, a video of the CCC Harare East’s candidate selection process announced by a party official shows that Biti won over Markham.

The official emphasized that those who garnered more votes were not necessarily the winners as there are criteria that will be used to determine the CCC candidates for the elections.

