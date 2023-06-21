CCC Dismisses List Of Candidate Circulating On Social Media
21 June 2023
Tinashe Sambiri
The Citizens Coalition for Change has dismissed a list of candidates circulating on social media.
President Nelson Chamisa’s party has described as desperate measures attempts by the Zanu PF regime to cause commotion within the citizens movement.
In a brief statement CCC said :
“Please note that this is a fake account. Kindly disregard any information sent on it.
As usual, please rely only on our official channels for the position of the party.”