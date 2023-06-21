REPORT: CCC Candidates Yet To File Nomination Papers In Harare

By A Correspondent| According to Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CZiC), opposition Citizens Coalition for Change parliamentary candidates are yet to file their nomination papers with only four hours left before the court closes.

“At Harare Magistrates Court all CCC candidates are yet to file nomination papers amid reports the court is telling them the papers they are filing do not have the same signatures as the ones filed prior to the sitting of the nomination court.”

Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Advocate Nelson Chamisa, Professor Lovemore Madhuku, Trust Chikohora, Linda Masarira and Savior Kasukuwere have reportedly successfully filed their nomination papers to stand as presidential candidates in the August 23 elections.

