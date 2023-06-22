ZEC Extends Nomination Deadline For Broke Candidates

By-The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Wednesday extended the deadline to Thursday for aspiring candidates who failed to pay nomination fees due to banking system issues.

In a statement, ZEC has called on candidates to approach the Nomination Court before 5 pm on the same day. ZEC said the decision followed reports that some candidates were disqualified from lodging their nomination papers due to payment difficulties caused by banking system challenges. Reads the statement issued on Thursday, June 22nd:

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has noted with concern reports to the effect that prospective candidates were disqualified from lodging their nomination papers on account of difficulties experienced in effecting payment of nomination fees largely due to the current challenges within the banking system.

In view of this, the Commission is calling upon all candidates and parties whose nomination papers had been submitted but had challenges with the Commission’s point of sale machines and those who had submitted proof of payments but funds not reflecting in ZEC’s account to approach the respective nominations courts wherein their papers were lodged and make the necessary payments or get confirmation of said payment no later than 1700hrs on 22 June 2023.

The overriding mission of ZEC is to be as accommodative and inclusive as possible to enable Zimbabwean voters to exercise their cherished democratic rights.

U Silaigwana

Chief Elections Officer

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission

