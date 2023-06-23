Jonathan Moyo Lyrically Displays “2023 Ballot Paper”

By Dorrothy Moyo | In recent years, Professor Jonathan Moyo has gained notoriety for his outspoken criticism of the Zimbabwean government and his involvement in exposing the alleged rigging of the 2018 elections. His latest endeavor involves the creation of a lyrical 2023 ballot paper, which portrays Nelson Chamisa as number 11 and President Emmerson Mnangagwa as number 1. This article aims to analyze the poetry and meaning in Professor Moyo’s ballot paper, considering his role in exposing the alleged electoral malpractice in 2018.

Background:

In the 2018 Zimbabwean elections, Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance, challenged President Emmerson Mnangagwa of the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF). The election was marred by allegations of rigging and irregularities, leading to widespread concern among opposition parties and international observers. Professor Jonathan Moyo, as the former Information minister, played a significant role in highlighting these alleged irregularities and exposing what he believed to be electoral malpractice.

Analysis of the Lyrical Ballot Paper:

Professor Moyo’s lyrical 2023 ballot paper, featuring Chamisa as number 11 and Mnangagwa as number 1, must be evaluated from two perspectives: fiction and political interpretation.

1. Factual Accuracy:

The numbering of candidates on a ballot paper ordinarily follows a specific alphabetic order based on electoral regulations. Moyo’s copy displays the notorious pitching off of Chamisa’s entry so that it does not rest on number 2, which thing the electoral commission shamelessly did in the 2018.

Moyo writes laying it all out as follows:

Presidential ballot paper for 2023 elections

”

1 Amnangarwa

2 Busha

3 Chikohora

4 Kasukuwere

5 Madhuku

6 Mwonzora

7…

8….

9….

10….

11 Zichamisa”

If Professor Moyo’s ballot paper accurately reflects the official order, it would raise questions about the impartiality of the electoral process.

However, without concrete evidence or access to the official ballot paper for the 2023 elections, it is challenging to verify the accuracy of the claims made by Professor Moyo. The accuracy of his ballot paper relies heavily on the assumption that the previous elections were rigged and that the same pattern will be repeated in 2023. It is crucial to note that without substantiated evidence, claims of rigging remain speculative.

2. Political Interpretation:

The lyrical nature of the ballot paper implies that it serves as a political statement rather than a factual document. Professor Moyo’s intent appears to be to draw attention to his belief that the 2018 elections were rigged in favor of President Mnangagwa and to emphasize the need for electoral reform.

However, it is crucial to consider the diverse political perspectives on this matter. Supporters of President Mnangagwa and the ruling party, ZANU-PF, may view Professor Moyo’s ballot paper as a biased attempt to influence public opinion against the incumbent government. It is worth noting that the ruling party has repeatedly denied allegations of electoral malpractice and has emphasized its commitment to free and fair elections.

Conclusion:

Analyzing the accuracy of Professor Jonathan Moyo’s lyrical 2023 ballot paper, which places Nelson Chamisa at number 11 and President Emmerson Mnangagwa at number 1, requires a careful examination of both factual accuracy and political interpretation. While Professor Moyo played a significant role in exposing the alleged rigging of the 2018 elections, the accuracy of his ballot paper remains speculative without concrete evidence.

To foster a transparent and inclusive democratic process, it is crucial to ensure fair electoral practices and allow independent observers to verify the credibility of elections. Zimbabwe’s electoral system should be subject to scrutiny, and any claims of irregularities should be thoroughly investigated and addressed through proper channels. Only then can the electorate have confidence in the integrity of the electoral process and the results it produces.

