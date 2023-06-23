La Liga Fixtures Released

La Liga have released tghe fixtures for the 2023/24 season.

The games will begin on August 13, 2023.

Champions Barcelona will start the 2023/24 League season with an away fixture against Getafe, while Real Madrid will face Real Betis in the opening round.

The first Clásico will be played on October 29 at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium. The second meeting will be on April 21, 2024 at the Bernabéu.

Here are the opening round fixtures:

Almería vs Cádiz

Celta vs Valencia

Getafe vs Mallorca

Girona vs Granada

Osasuna vs Villarreal

Rayo VAllecano vs Athletic Club

Real Sociedad vs Atlético Madrid

Sevilla vs Barcelona

Real Madrid vs Betis

Las Palmas vs Alavés- Soccer24 News

