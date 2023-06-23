Robert Chapman Flops As Only 11 Presidentials Get ZEC Registration

By Dorrothy Moyo | Robert Chapman, a US-based diasporan who claimed to have successfully submitted his nomination papers for the upcoming 2023 elections in Zimbabwe, has been dropped from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s (ZEC) database. This revelation was confirmed by ZEC’s deputy chairperson, Ambassador Rodney Kiwa, in an interview with Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN Prime) last night.

Chapman’s removal from the database means that only 11 candidates have managed to file their nomination papers to contest in the presidential election, which is scheduled to take place on August 23 as part of Zimbabwe’s harmonized elections.

The 11 candidates who successfully submitted their nomination papers include the incumbent President, Emmerson Mnangagwa of the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU PF). Other candidates include Joseph Makamba Busha of the Free Zim Congress, Nelson Chamisa of the CCC, Trust Chikohora of the Zimbabwe Citizens’ Party for Democracy (ZCPD), and Blessing Kasiyamhuru of the Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity (ZIPP).

Additionally, there are independent candidate Saviour Kasukuwere, Professor Lovemore Madhuku of the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA), Wilbert Mubaiwa of the National People’s Convention (NPC), Gwinyai Henry Muzorewa of the United African National Council (UANC), Douglas Mwonzora of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), and Wilson Harry Peter of the Democratic Opposition Party (DOP).

The Nomination Courts, which were held on Wednesday, provided the opportunity for candidates to file their nomination papers. While ZANU PF managed to file applications for all its candidates, other political parties faced various challenges that prevented them from doing so. Consequently, the ruling party won 53 council seats unopposed.

The exclusion of Robert Chapman from the ZEC’s database raises questions about the validity of his claim to have successfully submitted his nomination papers. The reasons for his removal from the database have not been officially disclosed at this time.

Zimbabwe’s upcoming harmonized elections are highly anticipated, as they will determine the country’s political landscape for the coming years. With a reduced number of candidates in the presidential race, the electoral process may face scrutiny regarding its fairness and inclusivity. As the campaign period unfolds, it remains to be seen how these developments will shape the political dynamics in Zimbabwe.

