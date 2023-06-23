Woman Stabs Hubby

A Harare-based woman has been taken to court for allegedly attempting to kill her husband after he disapproved of her career path.

A marital dispute between an Epworth couple has landed 25-year-old Imagine Masiye in the dock after she attempted to kill her 41-year-old husband.

It is alleged that the accused was infuriated by her husband for disapproving of her career path.

The court heard that Masiye stabbed her husband with a broken beer bottle on the head before stabbing him once on the hand with a knife.

Still at the courts, two copper cable thieves are in trouble for allegedly vandalising ZESA property before getting away with copper cables.

29-year-old Evidence Machingauta and Aaron Goromondo also aged 29 allegedly cut down ZESA armoured cables in Marlborough, Harare, before selling them.

The duo is facing a mandatory sentence of 10 years behind bars if convicted.

Meanwhile, the pair of Tinotenda Madzvanya aged 26 and Lovemore Chiriseri (34) have appeared in court for allegedly stealing a car at their workplace.

The two have been remanded in custody and advised to apply for bail at the High Court. – ZBC News

