24 June 2023
BREAKING: 11 cleared to contest for presidency

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has cleared 11 Presidential aspirants to contest in the 23rd of August General Elections, the Commission’s Deputy Chair, Ambassador Rodney Kiwa confirms.

The eleven are:

  1. ZANU PF President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa
  2. MDC T Douglas Togarasei Mwonzora
  3. NCA Mr Lovemore Madhuku
  4. Independent Candidate Saviour Kasukuwere
  5. Free Zim Congress Joseph Makamba Busha
  6. CCC Nelson Chamisa
  7. ZCPD Chikohora Trust Tapiwa
  8. DOP Peter Harry Wilson
  9. ZIPP Blessing Kasiyamhuru
  10. NPC Wilbert Archbald Mubayiwa
  11. UNAC Gwinyai Henry Muzorewa

