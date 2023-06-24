Citizens Unstoppable

Tinashe Sambiri

The Zanu PF regime’s desperate attempt to subvert the will of the people is futile.

This was said by CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa.

Briefing the media after successfully filing nomination papers, President Chamisa said :

ZEC charges are criminal, illegal and too high.

Zanu PF is doomed. We are facing a weak Zanu PF and this makes our task easy.

A factionalised Zanu PF is weak and doomed.

We have paid the required amount but what ZEC has done is unAfrican, illegal and unconstitutional.

How can one pay for offering services to the public.”

He added :

” The issue of Tendai Biti, everything is under control, our focus is on government.

Zanu PF is battling tooth and nail to frustrate us but we are formidable. “

https://fb.watch/ljrjuvMmK7/?mibextid=Nif5oz

