No Zim Clubs In African Super League

There will be no Zimbabwean teams in the inaugural CAF African Super League (ASL) which is expected to start in October this year.

There have been rumours suggesting that the country’s two traditional giants Highlanders and Dynamos will take part in the new competition.

However, according to latest suggestions, only South African side Mamelodi Sundowns and Angolan team Petro de Luanda will represent the COSAFA region in the eight-team Super League when it starts this year.

Egyptian side Al Ahly, Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca, Esperance from Tunisia, TP Mazembe (DRC), AC Horoya (Guinea) and Simba Sports Club from Tanzania complete the list.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe confirmed to the SABC Sport that the African Super League will start in October, probably with a different name.

“It’s very important, in October this year the inaugural African Super League will commence. We know the dates but some of the big sponsors are saying the history of the Super League in Europe was not good and if you associate the name ‘super’ to a football competition, it has negative connotations,” he said.

“We’ve proceeded thus far and of course, we may change the name but what is indeed gonna happen is in October this year, the inaugural African Super League and I’m gonna keep using the name until such time when we’ve changed it, is gonna kick off.”

The CAF boss added: “At the heart of that, it’s to make sure that there’s more financial resources, more investment in football pitches, more investments in academies, more investment in the youth, more investment in football for boys and girls and also more money for the players. Football has a short life and I’ve said this for the last 20 years. Every player for as long as they play football must make as much money as possible.”- Soccer24 News

