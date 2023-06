Auxillia Mnangagwa Brother Torments CCC Candidate

Spread the love

Stephen Sarkozy Chuma:

Our @CCCZimbabwe Mazowe Central Ward 10 candidate, Edson Damiso is facing persecution from Chief Negomo working in cahoots with her sister Auxilia Mnangagwa.

Damiso says they want to block him from campaigning in the area citing that CCC cannot win in “Amai’s” rural home.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...